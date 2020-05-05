Morse, Portnoy & George Announce 'Cov3r To Cov3r'

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George have announced that they will be releasing the third installment of their Cover To Cover series in July.

The new album, "Cov3r To Cov3r", is set to be released on July 24th, as CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as Digital Album. It will feature their renditions of classic tracks from King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Gerry Rafferty, David Bowie & more (including their cover of "No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed" featuring vocals from Yes singer Jon Davison).

They will also be releasing all three installments of the series as the "Cover To Cover Anthology (Vol. 1- 3)" on July 24th. Mike Portnoy had this to say, "Well, here we are...Cover To Cover Volume 3! Been looking forward to finally doing another one of these as I absolutely love the first two we did!



"In fact, these Cover To Cover albums are some of my favorite albums in my catalog and are always the CDs I give to family and friends to enjoy.



"Mainly because they help show the music that helped shape myself, Neal and Randy. Everybody expects the obvious Prog classics (or in my case some of the more metal stuff), but the range of artists on these Cover To Cover albums as just as important ingredients!



"I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as we did recording them!"





