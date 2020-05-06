Peter Gabriel's 'Rated PG' Getting Wider Release

Good news for Peter Gabriel fans that missed the opportunity to obtain his limited-edition Record Store Day picture disc "Rated PG," the music icon has announced a wider release.

"Rated PG" will be released on black vinyl LP and CD on June 12th. The album is a collection of Gabriel's songs that have been featured in movies over the years.

The LP was half-speed mastered at 33rpm by Matt Colton at Metropolis and will come with a hi-res download code. We were sent this background for the album, "Having always loved the combination of film and music (aged 17 he gave up a place at film school to pursue a career in music) Peter Gabriel's first opportunity to really marry these twin interests came when he was asked to create the music for Alan Parker's film 'Birdy' in 1985.

"Further film work, including his music for Martin Scorsese's 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (that became the album 'Passion') and the soundtrack to Philip Noyce's film 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' (released as the album 'Long Walk Home'), has continued to feed that interest." See the tracklistings for each format below:

LP - PGLPS19

Side 1

That'll Do from the film Babe 2: Pig in the City

Down to Earth from the film Wall-E

This Is Party Man from the film Virtuosity

The Book of Love from the film Shall We Dance?

Taboo from the film Natural Born Killers, featuring Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan



Side 2

Everybird from the film Birds Like Us

Walk Through The Fire from the film Against All Odds

Speak (Bol) from the film The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Nocturnal from the film Les Morsures de l'Aube

In Your Eyes from the film Say Anything



CD Digipack - PGCD19

That'll Do from the film Babe 2: Pig in the City

Down to Earth from the film Wall-E

This Is Party Man from the film Virtuosity

The Book of Love from the film Shall We Dance?

Taboo from the film Natural Born Killers, featuring Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Everybird from the film Birds Like Us

Walk Through The Fire from the film Against All Odds

Speak (Bol) from the film The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Nocturnal from the film Les Morsures de l'Aube

In Your Eyes from the film Say Anything





