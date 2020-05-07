Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In

Vintage Trouble have released a new social distancing inspired song "Outside-In" and are donating the proceeds to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and we asked frontman Ty Taylor to tell us about the song.

The song, and its accompanying video, were written and the process filmed in an urgent 48-hour period from their respected quarantine quarters. Here is Ty with the story behind the track:

The Covid-19 epidemic has changed daily life in every way - we are unable to go out in public and do the things we enjoy with the people we love for fear of spreading this life-threatening illness. For many people, this isolation can have a debilitating effect on their mental health. There are so many folks out there dealing with depression from this lockdown. Feeling caged is no joke," Taylor said.

'Outside-In' is the song of a caged bird lamenting its imprisonment." he said. "We were thinking about ways to not only reach out to and coddle the souls of our stressed and distressed TroubleMakers, but at the same time to exercise our undying passion for creating, arranging, recording, performing and most importantly, connecting.

The separation makes the longing for each other more fierce but, at the same time, it doesn't mean that humans can't work together through this tragedy. We have to work harder because we need to think unconventionally but we can still get the job done. We can still connect even though we can't hug. We can still use our words although we cannot freely kiss. We can hold each other up without hands.

listen and watch for yourself below





