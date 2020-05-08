Singled Out: Lettuce's Checker Wrecker

Grammy nominated band Lettuce just released their new album "Resonate" and to celebrate we asked Adam Deitch to tell us about the song "Checker Wrecker". Here is the story:

The inspiration behind "Checker Wrecker" really comes from the love the general DC live music scene and the local go-go music community has shown our band over the years. We've gotten to meet, hang and play with so many great musicians from that area who, to them, go-go music is almost a religion! Jungle Boogie was the first legend to sit in with us, leading up to GO-GO Smoke, who is also a percussion legend in his own right! Big Tony of Trouble Funk being a central figure in the scene since the late 70s was a dream for us to have involved with this song. We wanted to represent the feel and spirit of the music correctly and these guys helped us accomplish that.

The groove started during a jam in soundcheck. But I don't even remember it. "Jesus" Coomes, our bassist, definitely remembers that jam and apparently every note I played that day. Apparently, I did not play the hi-hat cymbal during that jam, because whenever we played it after that, he would INSIST I drop the hi-hat out. I was like "what? Why?" Haha! The recording ended up having the hi-hat in the whole time however.

The music video was a fun process. We were at a huge show in DC at a club that doesn't allow any video during the show. So we made the entire video backstage! What a party!

