The Roar Give Bryan Adam's 'Heaven' A Rockin' Makeover

So Cal rockers The Roar have released a music video for their cover of the 1985 Bryan Adams hit "Heaven." The track comes from their new album "Ninja Kittens".

"I became interested in covering 'Heaven' by Adams in the 90s when I noticed that many melodic punk bands covered his song 'Summer of 69'. I wanted to do a different song, and I always thought Heaven would sound better in a faster tempo with heavier guitars.

"The song is nostalgic for 80s love songs. It reminds us of the innocence of love and hope. Maybe a trip into the past is what we need..., albeit reimagined." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

More The Roar News



