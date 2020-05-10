So Cal rockers The Roar have released a music video for their cover of the 1985 Bryan Adams hit "Heaven." The track comes from their new album "Ninja Kittens".
"I became interested in covering 'Heaven' by Adams in the 90s when I noticed that many melodic punk bands covered his song 'Summer of 69'. I wanted to do a different song, and I always thought Heaven would sound better in a faster tempo with heavier guitars.
"The song is nostalgic for 80s love songs. It reminds us of the innocence of love and hope. Maybe a trip into the past is what we need..., albeit reimagined." Watch the video below:
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87- Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- Whitesnake Release 'Give Me All Your Love' 2020 Remix Video- more
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow
Julien-K and Adema Singer Ryan Shuck Goes To Rehab
Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Little Richard
Crobot Release 'Gasoline' Visualizer
Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'
Michael Franti & Spearhead Release 'I Got You' Video
The Roar Give Bryan Adam's 'Heaven' A Rockin' Makeover
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87
Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover