.

Virgin Steele Share Special Video Clips

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2020

Virgin Steele

Virgin Steele have released a new video revisiting the songs "Kingdom of the Fearless" from 'The House of Atreus, Act 1' and "Bonedust" from 'Visions of Eden'.

David DeFeis had this to say, "About a week ago we were asked to contribute a very short 'Greeting/Shout Out' to the Keep It True Festival audience, which we did. Well immediately after completing that 'Greeting' in which I used part of the song 'Kingdom Of The Fearless', I thought 'By the thunder of Zeus, I'm already halfway there! Why don't I complete the whole song??'

"So I carried on working and now we have the full-length video for 'Kingdom Of The Fearless' using rehearsal footage, live footage, and some still photos, I believe we have crafted something that both reflects the energy of the song, and invokes the mood of where this song came from...our album 'The House Of Atreus - Act 1'." Watch the video below:


Virgin Steele Share Special Video Clips

Singled Out: Virgin Steele's Feral

Virgin Steele Announce 'Seven Devils Mooshine' Anniversary Box Set

