McStine & Minnemann Release 'The Program' Video

McStine & Minnemann, a collaboration between Randy McStine & Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats), have released a video for their new single "The Program".
The song comes from their debut album "McStine & Minnemann", which is set to be released on July 3rd. The music video was created by videographer Christian Rios (who has also directed videos for Flying Colors and Sons of Apollo).
Randy had this to say, "I sent the song to Christian to gauge his interest in doing a music video for it, and he came back with a concept to have the whole thing feel as if our phones are communicating and directing us. The lyrics are somewhat abstract, but he picked up on a theme of tech addiction, which is something I think about often.
"I first recorded 'Program' in 2013 but only started playing it again with my trio about a year ago. And I thought this would be really great to do [with Marco] if we kick up the energy a bit and take it to a Devo-esque sound. I'm super excited about how it came out! The way Marco approached the instrumental section completely took it to a new level, making it very tight and rhythmic."
Marco added "The whole track has a real driving energy to it and I think, as an album opener, it sets the stage for most of the musical elements that are to follow." Watch the video below:
