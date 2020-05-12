Nickelback Star Recovering From Surgery

Nickelback shared the news last week that drummer Daniel Adair has been spending his time during the Covid-19 shutdown recovering from surgery for radial tunnel syndrome.

Adair wrote in a tweet shared by the band, "I've been off the socials for a bit and thought I should give everybody an update. Over the past several years I have been experiencing increased difficulty with control in my right hand on the drums. After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause.

"Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate, making my wrist twist in a mechanically inaccurate motion. It's called Radial Tunnel Syndrome and he said it was pretty rare. Don't know what the cause is, there was no pain or damage.

"So luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breath again. I've healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It's very exciting though, it's amazing what one nerve can change. So, personally it's a great time for me to be in isolation and get my chops together.

"Hope everybody is well out there!"





