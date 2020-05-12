Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin

3 Doors Down's Greg Upchurch recently released "Skin To Skin," which he wrote in home quarantine and it very first song that he has written. To celebrate we asked Greg to tell us about the track (in which he recorded all of the parts!) Here is the story:

I was in the beginning stages of opening a coffee shop in my home town of Kingston, Oklahoma when the Covid-19 virus began. With the uncertainty of the business, as well as a summer tour with 3 Doors Down in jeopardy, I was starting to fall in a bad place.

I have an engineer friend, Marshall Bastin, who rents a room in my basement. He suggested that I write a song about my emotions about the pandemic as a sort of therapy...and that's how "Skin to Skin" came about.

Writing "Skin to Skin" was therapy for me in a multitude of ways. It was the easiest song I ever wrote. It took 20 minutes. I immediately asked Marshall to help me record it, but that forced my hand. I needed to play all the instruments and sing as well. Once I was done, I thought "Man this sounds like I could actually try and release this." As a result, the therapy worked.

We are in such a unique moment in time. Everyone is going through the same confusion, same frustration, and same anxiety. I just want to tell people that we have to keep hope and stay positive. We will get through this and we will get better for it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about what Greg is up to here





