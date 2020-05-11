The Academic Release 'Anything Could Happen' Video

Irish rockers The Academic have released their new single and debut track with Capitol Records, called "Anything Could Happen". The song was produced by former Kaiser Chiefs star Nick Hodgson.

Frontman Craig Fitzgerald had this to say about the song,, "'Anything Could Happen' is a rallying cry to the people in our lives who find themselves stuck in cycles of mundanity and monotony. We hope it inspires people to be kind to themselves and take control of their futures."



The video was directed by Hope Kemp and Ronan Corrigan and features couples from around the world shot enduring lockdown. Fitzgerald had this about the clip, "It's been a strange one with this video.

"We were due to shoot it a few weeks back but with all the movement restrictions in place, everything changed. We had to can our initial idea for the video and come up with something a bit more DIY.

"The song has really taken on a new meaning so we wanted to create something that brings people a sense of hope in these difficult times. We crowd sourced video footage from people all over the world in lockdown who are doing whatever it takes to keep positive. We thought the idea would be fitting in the current climate." Watch the video below:





