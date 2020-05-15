Alice Cooper Releases 'Don't Give Up' Single and Video

Alice Cooper has released a music video for his brand new single "Don't Give Up." The clip features Alice and his band performing during quarantine but also his fans.

The rock legend sent out word two weeks ago to fans asking them to help make the clip and over 20,000 responded by holding up signs using the song's lyrics to show unity.

Alice had this to say about the Bob Ezrin produced track, "'Don't Give Up' is out today. It's a song about what we've all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. And whatever you do - Don't Give Up!"

Alice will also be releasing a limited edition 7" vinyl picture disc for the single on August 14th. Watch the video below:





