Sharptooth Release Say Nothing (In The Absence of Content) Video

Sharptooth have released a music video for their new single, "Say Nothing (In The Absence of Content)." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Transitional Forms," which will be released on July 10th.
Singer Lauren Kashan had this to say, "Sonically, if Clever Girl was a Velociraptor, Transitional Forms is a goddamn Tyrannosaurus Rex. This record is so much heavier and darker than its predecessor, and, I think, a significant maturation of our sound," shares vocalist .
Guitarist Lance Donati added, "This album has many years of hard work put into it that is going to set it apart from our last album by light years. It has a story to tell, it has a life to live, and will share the air we breath with it. Transitional Forms is the perfect name for this event that I will call an album. I can't wait until it gets unleashed."
Kashan continued, "Ultimately, the record is about a paradigm shift, from hopelessness to self compassion, and the fundamental realization that nothing in this world or in ourselves is ever black and white. It's the story of my personal struggle with the societal, interpersonal, and internal constructs that have left me feeling small, afraid, broken, and utterly hopeless. It is easily the most intensely personal collection of songs I have ever written, and I am so deeply appreciative of Lance and Keith for trusting me in that, and for creating this incredibly dark and intense sonic space for me to tell this story." Watch the video below:
