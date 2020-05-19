Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room

Atreyu and Hell or Highwater star Brandon Saller has announced that he will be staging a special "Live From My Living Room" show this Friday, Friday, May 22.
Brandon will be performing songs from both Atreyu and Hell or Highwater songs and the show is set to begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT. It will be streamed here.
He had this to say, "This is the most produced performance I have done online to date. I will be integrating new instrumentation to versions of songs spanning my catalog.
"I will also be adding in visuals to make this a true live at-home experience. This is as close as I can come to playing a real show for you all. 100% of the donations in LEVEL 2 and 3 will go directly to the Atreyu Crew."
