.

Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room

Keavin Wiggins | 05-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brandon Saller

Atreyu and Hell or Highwater star Brandon Saller has announced that he will be staging a special "Live From My Living Room" show this Friday, Friday, May 22.

Brandon will be performing songs from both Atreyu and Hell or Highwater songs and the show is set to begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT. It will be streamed here.

He had this to say, "This is the most produced performance I have done online to date. I will be integrating new instrumentation to versions of songs spanning my catalog.

"I will also be adding in visuals to make this a true live at-home experience. This is as close as I can come to playing a real show for you all. 100% of the donations in LEVEL 2 and 3 will go directly to the Atreyu Crew."


Related Stories


Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room

More Brandon Saller News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Found Dead- Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town

Singled Out: END's Covet Not

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall

Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt

Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night

advertisement
Latest News

Rammstein Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour Dates

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour

James Taylor and Jackson Brown Announce Rescheduled Tour

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover

Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room

Big Black Delta Releases 'Lord Only Knows' Video