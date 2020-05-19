Big Black Delta Releases 'Lord Only Knows' Video

Big Black Delta (Jonathan Bates) has released a music video for his new single "Lord Only Knows". The track comes from his forthcoming album "4", which is set to be released on July 10th.

He had this to say about the track, ""it starts like Whitesnake and ends like Liberace." The video director Adam Osgood said, "This is the third music video I've created for Big Black Delta over a period of 6 years, so working on 'Lord Only Knows' was an opportunity for me to revisit characters and themes from 'Huggin & Kissin' and 'Bitten by the Apple.' What I love about the track for 'Lord' is that it starts with a scream, and the first time I heard it, I immediately knew the story had to have a dramatic change in those first couple seconds.

Because I wanted to return to the father/daughter relationship that was explored in the earlier music videos, I had to come up with a way to link back up to the previous stories about being lost in space. The last time we saw the father character, he was a god-like being hurtling towards earth as an asteroid. I thought it would be an interesting twist if it turned out that he was the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.

I'm (unfortunately) preoccupied with apocalyptic thoughts during most of my waking hours, and wanted to parallel that Mesozoic destruction with my real-life worries about nuclear warfare. Including the Liberace character was an idea from Jon that I thought was brilliant, and incorporating something zany into this tale was a great way to counter the darkness. Jon Bates is masterfully talented and I'm incredibly grateful to have collaborated with Big Black Delta for a third time." Watch the video below:





