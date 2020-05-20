Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Nickelback have announced that they have been forced to cancel their All The Right Reasons 15th anniversary tour that was to also include Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot.

The band broke the bad news to fans via social media. They said, "The ability to make music, tour and share memorable experiences with everyone across the world is all that we could have ever possibly imagined and hoped for throughout our career.

"Over the past few months we have been in constant communication with our team, tour industry professionals, medical professionals and everyone that could help guide us collaboratively on a safe path forward.

"The health, safety and well-being of our amazing fans, the Artists on tour with us, our collective touring crews, venue personnel and the communities in which we perform are our number one priority.

"While we all hoped for a different outcome, we regrettably cannot move forward and must cancel the All The Right Reasons Tour this summer. So many have been affected by this and that is not something we take for granted. The right thing to do is ensure that our fans have access to refund options during these challenging times.

"For details regarding refund options, visit livenation.com/refund or reach out directly to your point of purchase.

"We would like to send Stone Temple Pilots, Switchfoot, Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown and their respective teams our gratitude and best wishes for being incredibly patient and supportive. We hope to see you all back out on the road soon and wish you continued success!

"We will keep you posted as soon as we have an idea on when we can get back out on the road and play for you again. We look forward to that day more than we could ever put into words. Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support. In the meantime, please stay safe and well."





