Sundressed Release 'Home Remedy' Video

Sundressed have released a music video for their brand new single "Home Remedy". The band also announced that they have inked a deal with Rude Records (American Hi-Fi, Saves The Day, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, etc.).
Frontman Trevor Hedges had the following to say about the inspiration behind their brand new track, "It's about getting better, together, through community.
Many of us don't have health insurance or a lot of money, so we've had to find creative ways to solve or at least tolerate our problems. For me, Sundressed and the community we've built around us is my remedy." Watch the music video below:
