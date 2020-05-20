.

Sundressed Release 'Home Remedy' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sundressed

Sundressed have released a music video for their brand new single "Home Remedy". The band also announced that they have inked a deal with Rude Records (American Hi-Fi, Saves The Day, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, etc.).

Frontman Trevor Hedges had the following to say about the inspiration behind their brand new track, "It's about getting better, together, through community.

Many of us don't have health insurance or a lot of money, so we've had to find creative ways to solve or at least tolerate our problems. For me, Sundressed and the community we've built around us is my remedy." Watch the music video below:


Related Stories


Sundressed Release 'Home Remedy' Video

More Sundressed News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium Tour Postponed- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)

Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town

Singled Out: END's Covet Not

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour

Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates

Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour