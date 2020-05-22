Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love

Lana Blac (singer/songwriter/vampire) just release the first song and video from her new project. To celebrate we asked Lana to tell us about the song "My Victim My Love". Here is the story:

My Victim My Love was written by myself (Lana Blac) and Josh Christian from the band Toxik. Josh Christian has produced several solo client projects ranging from Electronic and Industrial to Bluegrass and Country. Josh has also composed for film.

I have been singing and writing songs since I was a little girl. I love spreading the love of music, there's no better feeling than the energy on stage, rocking out with fans. My band is composed of all-star musicians for the studio and that will tour with me in the future.

My Victim My Love is a song about obsession. In the song, I am a vampire disguised as an Uber driver. I am obsessed with someone that I pick up night after night at 2 AM. I must sleep all day and never see sunlight. At night I must find a victim and I must feed, for it is a biological need. I have a daily feeding ritual. If I go too long without new blood I become weakened, developing emotional and physical symptoms that will eventually destroy me. Legend has it vampires cannot come into your home unless invited and in the song I am basically saying let me in so I can breed. Not only am I bloodthirsty for them, I also have a sexual desire for them. Once I bite their neck they will be mine for all eternity. I have been obsessed with vampires for as long as I can remember. Vampire lore has been around for centuries dating back to at least the 16th century. I was always fascinated with Elizabeth Bathory. She was born in Transylvania, in the year 1560 and has been labeled by the Guinness Book of world records as the most prolific female murderer of all time. Báthory's vampiric tendencies ( allegedly she bathed in the blood of 650 virgins to retain her youth) made me curious to this culture.

We all have desire's that we crave and that we are obsessed with that we cannot have or that we cannot get enough of. These ideas form the basis for the song and imagery.

This is the first song and video of many to come and to be released from this new project. I have been in the studio working now for the better part of a year and you will hear and see more soon.

To me Music is a time traveler and it is the only universal language in the world that exists today. Be prepared for me to push the envelope with my lyrics and imagery for a full sensory assault. Then we will hit the road and perform for anyone who dares to attend and experience my and the bands vision and power.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Lana Blac here





