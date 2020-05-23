Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

21-yr old singer-songwriter Em Rossi recently released her new single "Got This Feeling" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Got This Feeling" was inspired by the night my parents met. They met each other at the tail end of college attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The song is a narration of a true love story. It follows my parents meeting in a stairway to and from the bathroom at a bar, sneaking into a hotel swimming pool with their friends, and singing songs on a hotel roof. I feel like in this day and age, these stories of two people coming across each other face to face without any pre-planned introductions or online messaging is becoming more uncommon. I was fortunate to see their love grow and be poured into my family. I hope this song can represent a sense of genuine freedom and love. I hope people can reflect on the memories they share with the ones they care about as well.

I co-wrote the song with my producer Jordan Witzigreuter. We wrote the song in an hour. Jordan was creating a track based off of a few song inspirations I had played for him while I was mumbling into my voice notes. The entire chorus melody came out in about ten minutes. It was a story I had been holding on to for years. I feel like Jordan and I captured the idea at the perfect moment.

The music video was filmed across Downtown Los Angeles with Fuse House Media. The entire video was shot on an 8mm camera. We had limited tape to film with so it was a sprint the whole night. We'd film everything we could in one place, walk all the way over to the next location, and do the same thing until we finished the last roll. We began filming in Central Market while hiding from security to not get caught filming. We went to Pershing Square to film under the string lights. The film crew originally wanted me to ice skate, which I'd been out of practice for years. The rink was closed by the time we got there... thankfully. I did a full sprint in heeled booties down a sidewalk with construction scaffolding somewhere between Pershing Square and Chinatown. There was a rat that accompanied me the entire way. We filmed under the big sign of the Palace Theatre. I wanted the video to end in some location that had height. It just so happened that the parking structure we parked our cars at had an open rooftop. My mom pulled our car up and blared the high beams so we could get the shots of me singing and dancing to the final section of the song. By midnight, we made our way to an old food court in Chinatown. It was a complete ghost town. The space also had these creepy miniature carnival rides for children. I kid you not it was like something out of Five Nights at Freddy's. We were on the last roll of tape filming the shot of me sitting on the tabletop when a Winnie The Pooh ride turned on by itself and started talking. You don't mess around when Winnie The Pooh starts talking to you. We got out of there quickly.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Em here





