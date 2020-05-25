.

Blue Eyed Christ Release New Song 'America H'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blue Eyed Christ

Industrial rockers Blue Eyed Christ are streaming a brand new track called "America H." The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, "World on Fire."

The band had this to say about the track, "'America H' is about sifting through the noise of the media and content we consume every day, how everything we surround ourselves with influences us.

"There's also an Orwellian tone to it that I expect will seem more relevant as things progress like government surveillance, civil liberties, etc." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Blue Eyed Christ Release New Song 'America H'

More Blue Eyed Christ News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'- Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance- Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack

Metallica Streaming Full 'By Request' Concert

The Rolling Stones Stream 2013 Hyde Park Concert Footage

Blue Eyed Christ Release New Song 'America H'

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'

Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance

Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online