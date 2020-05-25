Blue Eyed Christ Release New Song 'America H'

Industrial rockers Blue Eyed Christ are streaming a brand new track called "America H." The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, "World on Fire."
The band had this to say about the track, "'America H' is about sifting through the noise of the media and content we consume every day, how everything we surround ourselves with influences us.
"There's also an Orwellian tone to it that I expect will seem more relevant as things progress like government surveillance, civil liberties, etc." Watch the video below:
