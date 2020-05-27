Singled Out: Shawn Pittman's Make It Right

Blues-rock guitarist Shawn Pittman recently released his new album "Make It Right" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track of the record. Here is the story:

Make it Right is the title cut to my latest record. It's basically about a mindset and how to change it from a negative one to a positive one. The song was written one day when I woke up and was feeling like everything in my life was in turmoil. I couldn't seem to find a job or a gig, I was broke and feeling all the anger and frustration that comes along with those worries. I just wanted to express how I felt that morning.

As I was writing the song about being upset, angry and frustrated which is somewhat best exemplified by the line in the 2nd verse : "I just want to dig a hole and light a fire...When I wake up all I see is red"

I was struck with the question of: " What is to be done about this?" I started to think about what has worked in the past when faced with these delimnas. I thought of prayer, follow that guidance, and act upon it. Without getting religious, the answer to my question was to forget about myself and go help someone else. The last verse is a solution to those problems. Sometimes the best thing you can do during hard times is to get outside of yourself, this seems to make things right.

