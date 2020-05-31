The Vibrators Revisiting Classic Album 'Energize'

Punk veterans The Vibrators have released a teaser video for their forthcoming remastered reissue of their 2002 album "Energize", which is set to be released on July 17th.
The album was remastered by Alan Douches (High on Fire, Mastodon, The Misfits) and will includes the bonus track "Shake Some Action" (Flamin' Groovies), as well as liner notes by "Vive Le Rock's" Eugene Butcher.
Knox had this to say, "I hadn't listened to any of this album for years, but I was shocked at how good the lyrics were and how on fire my guitar playing is. This album has lot's of great moments - so give it a spin!" Watch the teaser video below:
