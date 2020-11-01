Korn and P.O.D. supergroup Stillwell have released a music video for their new single "Could've Sworn", which comes from their latest album "Supernatural Miracle."
The band features Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, and P.O.D. drummer Noah "Wuv" Bernardo, along with vocalist/guitarist Anthony "Q-Unique" Quiles.
Bernardo had this to say about the record, "With this new album, Stillwell sounds like one band instead of past albums where it feels like three or four different bands. With Q on guitar, it enabled us to be more cohesive with sound and direction."
Arvizu added, "We intentionally made sure to not sound like the other bands we're a part of, out of respect, integrity and just wanting to push ourselves creatively.
"If people want to hear Korn, P.O.D. or the 10 bands Q works with, they can just listen to those, Stillwell is its own thing. We put together what I think is our best work yet." Watch the video below:
Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story- Why Gilby Clarke Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion- Evanescence, Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover- more
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story
Why Gilby Clarke Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam
Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover
Metallica Share Video For Live & Acoustic Event
Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Releasing Christmas Song
Korn and P.O.D. Supergroup Stillwell Release 'Could've Sworn' Video
Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video
Singled Out: Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche's Get The Better