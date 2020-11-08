Barry Gibb Recruits Impressive Lists Of Guests For Songbook Album

Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb has realized a lifelong dream after recruiting many of the music artists that he admires to collaborate with him on his forthcoming "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1."

Gibb made the new record with producer Dave Cobb and it is set to hit stores via Capitol Records on January 8th. Barry is giving fans their first taste of the album with the release of the single "Words of a Fool," featuring Jason Isbell. Stream it here.

The album will also feature collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, David Rawlings, Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.

Gibb had this to say, "From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends madetheir magic) the album took on a life of its own.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express.

"I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it...but I think we were."

Dave Cobb added, "It was truly an honor to work with one of my heroes. The Bee Gees' first album has always been a staple for me and it was surreal to get to witness the genius of Barry Gibb in the studio-he's one of the greatest of all time!"

Jason Isbell said of his participation, "Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I'm happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He's a prince."

Check out a trailer for the album and see the tracklisting below:

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1

1. "I've Gotta Get A Message To You" with Keith Urban2. "Words of a Fool" with Jason Isbell3. "Run to Me" with Brandi Carlile4. "Too Much Heaven" with Alison Krauss5. "Lonely Days" with Little Big Town6. "Words" with Dolly Parton7. "Jive Talkin'" with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan8. "How Deep Is Your Love" with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town9. "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" with Sheryl Crow10. "To Love Somebody" with Jay Buchanan11. "Rest Your Love On Me" with Olivia Newton-John12. "Butterfly" with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

Album trailer

