Alice Cooper Reveals Details For New Album 'Detroit Stories'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing details about his forthcoming album, "Detroit Stories." Due February 26, 2021, the project follows last year's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the rocker's hometown and the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group.
"Detroit was Heavy Rock central then," explains Alice. "You'd play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn't be a soft-rock band or you'd get your ass kicked."
"Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," he says, "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."
50 years later, Alice and producer Bob Ezrin gathered some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio to create "Detroit Stories"
"We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians," explains Ezrin, "We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!" Read more including the tracklisting here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale To Judge 'Idol' Like TV Show For Bands
Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb
Alice Cooper Reunites With Desmond Child For New 'Masterpiece'
Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup
Alice Cooper To Host Virtual Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp Master Class
Alice Cooper Does Not Foresee Retiring From Music
Alice Cooper Wanted To Tell Hopeful Other Side With New Song
Alice Cooper Releases 'Don't Give Up' Single and Video
Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors- AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig- System Of A Down Raise Over $600K With New Songs- more
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors
AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig
System Of A Down Raise Over $600K With New Songs
Former Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Delivers 'A Christmas Storm'
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Joe Walsh Announces Impressive Initial Lineup For VetsAid
Alice Cooper Reveals Details For New Album 'Detroit Stories'
Neil Young Previews Box Set With Unreleased Live Version Of 1969 Classic