4th Annual Allman Family Revival To Be Livestreamed

Details for 4th annual Allman Family Revival have been revealed and the special event will involve a limited-capacity socially distanced concert and a livestream.

The event, which celebrates the birthday of late Allman Brothers Band legend Gregg Allman, will be taking place on December 11th at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Allman Betts Band lead the lineup that will also feature special guests Jimmy Hall (Wet Willie), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Shannon McNally, Alex Orbison, JD Simo, Patrick Sweany and more to be announced. Tickets are available here.

