Singled Out: Larry Jay's Drunk On Dreams

Larry Jay tells us the story behind his latest single "Drunk On Dreams". Here is the story: I started- drunk on dreams -about 3 years ago-I was in a NSAI songwriting session and my friend Maryann Heimann had a song with the phrase -drunk on dreams-in it (I thought that was an amazing phrase that could be positive or negative).

I asked her if I could write a melody for it -we wound up collaborating on new lyrics That was version 1-a female version -where the girl's dream of true love get's broken, by a guy who doesn't really love her .She realizes she got too drunk on dreams of love-it's a sad song.

Versions 2 and 3 are male versions with a different melody and production and are happy love songs, where a guy is dreaming about a new love-and the good things that might come. I've run the song by many songwriters and publishers who gave me ideas to make the lyrics as coherent as possible.

The version that I just released has the finalized lyrics of the same happy love song theme-The singer is thinking about how good -making love will be with a new girl he likes-and he's getting drunk on these daydreams waiting for the girl to come over- This is a universal theme -dreaming about what could be-and I try to take a universal spin in the 3rd chorus when I replace -"making love in every scene(of the daydream) with -I get drunk, drunk on dreams-cause you can see a what could be in every scene." This is the positive take on going all out on your dreams(getting drunk on dreams).

Ps-I also have a new male version of the original sad female song- where a guy gets TOO drunk on dreams of love-over a girl who only wants to use him-it has new lyrics and melody and will be released sometime in the future.

I hope I haven't confused you.

Now that you know the story behind the song

