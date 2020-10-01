AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'

AC/DC has confirmed that new music is on the way and have shared a short teaser of a brand new track entitled "Shot In The Dark", that appears to comes from a new album that will be called "PWR/UP".
The band launched an online campaign earlier this week where they began teasing "PWR/UP" with images and teaser videos on their social media accounts.
On Wednesday (September 30th), they shared a photo that confirmed the current lineup of the band includes lead guitarist Angus Young, frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bass player Cliff Williams, along with rhythm guitarist Steve Young.
Early this morning, October 1st, the band shared the new video entitled "#PWRUP Teaser 1", and the description included the hashtags: #ACDC #PWRUP #SHOTINTHEDARK
Watch the preview video below:
