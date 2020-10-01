.

AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'

AC/DC has confirmed that new music is on the way and have shared a short teaser of a brand new track entitled "Shot In The Dark", that appears to comes from a new album that will be called "PWR/UP".

The band launched an online campaign earlier this week where they began teasing "PWR/UP" with images and teaser videos on their social media accounts.

On Wednesday (September 30th), they shared a photo that confirmed the current lineup of the band includes lead guitarist Angus Young, frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bass player Cliff Williams, along with rhythm guitarist Steve Young.

Early this morning, October 1st, the band shared the new video entitled "#PWRUP Teaser 1", and the description included the hashtags: #ACDC #PWRUP #SHOTINTHEDARK

Watch the preview video below:




Related Stories


AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'

AC/DC Confirm Reunited Band Lineup

AC/DC Ask Fans If They Are Ready To PWR/UP

AC/DC Ignite Speculation On Social Media

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl TV Special Coming

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time

AC/DC Frontman Wants Return To Stage In 2021

Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity

Angus Young Recalls AC/DC's Highway To Controversy

AC/DC Rumors Addressed By Chris Slade



More AC/DC News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'- Sammy Hagar To Stream Birthday Bash Event- Iron Maiden Announce 'Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast'- more

Reviews

Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill

Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London

Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints

The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'

Sammy Hagar To Stream Birthday Bash Event

Iron Maiden Announce 'Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast'

Judas Priest Release 'Painkiller' Lyric Video

The Rolling Stones Release Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

Sick Of It All Share 'The Bland Within' Quarantine Jam Video

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Return To Greendale

Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Misfits