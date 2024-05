Ben Folds Adds Fall Dates To His 2024 Paper Airplane Request Tour

() Ben Folds has announced additional Fall shows are being added across the U.S. as part of his "Paper Airplane Request Tour," including a show November 19th in his hometown of Winston-Salem which will spotlight his North Carolina charitable initiative "Keys For Kids."

Fans during each of the shows will be invited to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes. All proceeds from his Winston-Salem concert will benefit "Keys For Kids," which supports a statewide network of North Carolina nonprofits that provide free or affordable piano lessons to school-age children across the state.

Folds' Winston-Salem show will also feature a special guest appearance by Keys For Kids students. See all of the upcoming live dates below:

2024 PAPER AIRPLANE REQUEST TOUR DATES

*NEW ADDED SHOWS

MAY

30 - CHARLESTON, SC - CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

31 - AUGUSTA, GA - BELL AUDITORIUM

JUNE

1 - PEACHTREE CITY, GA - THE FRED

2 - PELHAM, TN - THE CAVERNS

4 - CHARLOTTE, NC - BELK THEATER

6 - SAVANNAH, GA - DISTRICT LIVE

7 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SANDLER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

8 - ROCKY MOUNT, VA - HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER

9 - PITTSBURGH, PA - 3 RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL

11 - RICHMOND, VA - LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN

21 - LOWELL, MA - LOWELL SUMER MUSIC SERIES

22 - GREAT BARRINGTON, MA - THE MAHAIWE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

23 - HAMMONDSPORT, NY - POINT OF THE BLUFF CONCERT PAVILION

25 - AKRON, OH - THE GOODYEAR THEATER

27 - TOLEDO, OH - PERISTYLE THEATER

28 - POTESKEY, MI - BAY VIEW JOHN M. HALL AUDITORIUM

29 - KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE

JULY

12 - SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND BALLROOM

13 - PLYMOUTH, MA - PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL HALL

14 - WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY - WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

16 - NASHVILLE, IN - BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER

17 - LEXINGTON, KY - LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

18 - KNOXVILLE,TN - TENNESSEE THEATRE

20 - WILMINGTON, NC - GREENFIELD LAKE AMPHITHEATER

*21 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - TING PAVILION

30 - BOISE, ID - MORRISON CENTER

31 - LAYTON, UT - EDWARD A. KENLEY CENTENNIAL AMPHITHEATER

AUGUST

2 - STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO - STRINGS MUSIC PAVILION

5 - BOULDER, CO - CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

6 - BEAVER CREEK, CO - VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

7 - PUEBLO, CO - PUEBLO MEMORIAL HALL

8 - AMARILLO, TX - GLOBE-NEWS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

10 - WICHITA, KS - THE COTILLION

11 - DES MOINES, IA - HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

13 - DAVENPORT, IA - CAPITOL THEATRE

15 - BLOOMINGTON, IL - BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

17 - SPRINGIFLED, MO - GILLIOZ THEATRE

18 - ST. LOUIS, MO - THE FACTORY

SEPTEMBER

*10 - IDAHO FALLS - ID COLONIAL THEATER

*11 - OREM, UT - NOORDA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*13 - RENO, NV - GRAND THEATRE AT THE GRAND SIERRA RESORT & CASINO

*14 - MONTEREY, CA - GOLDEN STATE THEATRE

*15 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE WILTERN

*17 - TUCSON, AZ - FOX TUCSON THEATRE

*18 - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - SCOTTSDALE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - EPSTEIN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER

*24 - SALEM, OR - ELSINORE THEATRE

*25 - OLYMPIA, WA - WASHINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*27 - BREMERTON, WA - VENUE TBA

*28 - BELLINGHAM, WA - MOUNT BAKER THEATRE

*29 - TACOMA, WA - VENUE TBA

OCTOBER

*4 - SIOUX FALLS, SD - WASHINGTON PAVILION

*5 - DULUTH, MN - DECC SYMPHONY HALL

*6 - ST. PAUL, MN - ORDWAY MUSIC THEATRE

*8 - WAUSAU, WI - FRAND THEATER

*9 - MADISON, WI - ORPHEUM THEATER

*10 - CARMEL, IN - THE PALLADIUM - THE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*12 - DES PLAINES, IL - THE EVENT CENTER AT RIVERS CASINO

*13 - FORT WAYNE, IN - THE CLYDE THEATRE

*15 - MIDLAND, MI - MIDLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS

*17 - JOHNSON CITY, TN - ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS

NOVEMBER

*7 - BUFFALO, NY - UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

*12 - BROOKLYN, NY - BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT THEATER

*13 - MORRISTOWN, NJ - MAYO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

*15 - YORK, PA - APPELL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*16 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - PENN LIVE ARTS/ANNEBERG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*17 - RALEIGH, NC - MARTIN MARIETTA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

*19 - WINSTON-SALEM, NC - THE RAMKAT

*22 - ORLANDO, FL - THE PLAZA LIVE

*23 - TAMPA, FL - DAVID A. STRAZ, JR. CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS - FERGUSON HALL

*24 - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - THE PARKER

DECEMBER

*10 - HOUSTON, TX - JONES HALL

*11 - AUSTIN, TX - ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER

*12 - DALLAS, TX - MAJESTIC THEATRE

*14 - FAYETTEVILLE, AR - WALTON ARTS CENTER

*15 - SHREVEPORT, LA - VENUE TBA

