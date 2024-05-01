Society of the Silver Cross Share 'By The Millions' Lyric Video

(Big Picture Media) Musical duo Society of the Silver Cross have today shared a brand new lyric video for their latest single, "By The Millions," which is the latest track to be shared from the group's forthcoming album Festival of Invocations, set to be released on Friday, June 14, 2024.
"'By The Millions' emerged as a reflection of the uncertainty and fear that gripped us at the onset of the pandemic," the band shares. "Confronted with the prospect of an unknown and potentially catastrophic future, we both grappled with the overwhelming sense of isolation and abandonment."
They continue: "The lyrics convey our profound sense of vulnerability, as we felt like nameless shadows left to our own survival. The instrumental sections carry a lumbering quality, evoking a reluctant march of millions one by one, while amplifying the peculiar parallel of solitude amidst the shared experience. As the song concludes, it felt natural to steer the tale towards a more open, uplifting ending into a place of hope."
Society of the Silver Cross embarks on a sonic odyssey with their new album Festival of Invocations. Songwriters Joe Reineke (The Meices, Alien Crime Syndicate) and Karyn Gold-Reineke lead listeners through otherworldly realms, delving into themes of life and death, beauty and darkness and transcending the veil between worlds. Their music draws listeners into a trance-like state of introspection and exploration, as embodied in this powerful new release.
Society of the Silver Cross Share 'By The Million'
News > Society of the Silver Cross
Ghost Announce Theatrical Premiere Of Feature Film 'Rite Here Rite Now'- Blink-182, Megadeth Part Of Live Nation $25 Ticket Concert Week- more
Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release- Deep Purple Open 'Portable Door' Video- Slipknot Launching Here Comes The Pain Tour- more
Tim McGraw's Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour Lives Up To Its Name- Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'- more
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
Duff McKagan To Release 'Tenderness Live in Los Angeles'
Hear Richie Kotzen's New Song 'Cheap Shots'
Sleeping With Sirens Announce One Off Nashville Headline Show
Ben Folds Adds Fall Dates To His 2024 Paper Airplane Request Tour
Coldplay to Premiere 'Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate' on Veeps For Free
Society of the Silver Cross Share 'By The Millions' Lyric Video
The Funeral Portrait To Join Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson On Summer Tour