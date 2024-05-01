Coldplay to Premiere 'Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate' on Veeps For Free

(The Press House) In the spring of 2023, Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate hit cinemas for two days only. Filmed during Coldplay's sold out, ten-night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium, the film captures the band's acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has been heralded by The Times as "the greatest live music show ever."

On Saturday, May 11 at 12pm PT/8pm BST, premier streaming platform Veeps will air the film, taking the record-breaking concert to Coldplay fans around the world who weren't able to see it in theaters or in-person (and to those that want to relive it!). The film will be free to view as a live airing and available on-demand for audiences to rent after the live broadcast for $3.99. Claim free ticket here.

The film features remixed and remastered sound and stunning visuals captured by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques. Lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands fill the screen in a concert that features classic hits such as "Yellow," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "My Universe," and "A Sky Full Of Stars," as well as stellar guest appearances that include H.E.R. and Jin of BTS with the live debut of his record-breaking single, "The Astronaut."

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate will be for free during its initial online premiere on May 11 at 12pm PT/8pm BST via veeps.com. Following the conclusion of the live broadcast, the film will be available on veeps.com for $3.99 rental for the next year.

