The Funeral Portrait To Join Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson On Summer Tour

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait are excited to announce they'll be bringing their theatrical live show to a wider audience as the opening act for the headlining summer/fall North American tour by multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch, their Better Noise Music labelmates.

The tour, also featuring Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail, kicks off on August 2, in Hershey, PA and runs through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, TX. The band have today, May 1, announced three additional shows headlined by Marilyn Manson alongside support act Slaughter To Prevail amidst the tour.

The Funeral Portrait will follow the tour with performances at two of the fall's biggest rock festivals, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are currently on the road as direct support for Dead On A Sunday through May 10. See all upcoming dates listed below. General admission tickets are on sale now

"We are so thankful to Five Finger Death Punch for graciously inviting us along on this massive headlining tour," states THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT vocalist Lee Jennings. "This is our first foray into arenas and we are grateful for the opportunity to bring our message to the masses."

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT 2024 TOUR DATES

5/2 Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall &

5/3 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground &

5/4 Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland &

5/5 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java &

5/6 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's &

5/8 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 &

5/9 Greenville, SC - Radio Room &

5/10 Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge &

6/1 Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Texas Music Festival ^

8/2 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium %

8/3 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring #

8/5 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center %

8/7 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Centre %

8/8 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center %

8/10 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp %

8/13 Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp %

8/14 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena %

8/16 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center %

8/17 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom **

8/19 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena %

8/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center %

8/22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena+

8/24 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

8/27 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena %

8/29 Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest %

8/31 Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

9/1 Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino #

9/3 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre %

9/4 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre %

9/6 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center %

9/8 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena %

9/10 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %

9/11 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/13 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater %

9/15 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre %

9/16 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum %

9/18 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater %

9/19 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

9/28 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2024 ^

10/12 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival ^

& with Dead On A Sunday and NITE

% with 5FDP, Marilyn Manson & Slaughter To Prevail

* with 5FDP & Slaughter To Prevail

+ with 5FDP & Marilyn Manson

# with Marilyn Manson & Slaughter To Prevail

** with Marilyn Manson only

^ festival date

Related Stories

The Funeral Portrait Recruit The Used's Bert McCracken For 'You're So Ugly When You Cry'

The Funeral Portrait Announce Tour With Dead On Sunday

The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' With New Video

News > The Funeral Portrait