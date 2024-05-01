Hear Richie Kotzen's New Song 'Cheap Shots'

(FunHouse) Fresh from a 95-date world tour and album release with The Winery Dogs in 2023, Richie Kotzen returns with a brand new single and lyric video called "Cheap Shots" released today (May 1st). A gloriously powerful slice of guitar-driven and hard-riffin' heavy rock, with Kotzen's passionate vocals calling out haters and people who take advantage of others, it pulls no punches and delivers knockout hooks throughout.

"I really never know how, when or where inspiration will strike for a song idea," explains Kotzen. "I never try to force anything because I know ultimately at some point in time life will hand you a situation and for a guy like myself that is the perfect spark. I'm not someone that likes to outwardly go at it with someone if I feel I was wronged but I certainly use my creative outlet as a song writer to exercise that stuff out of me so I never find myself carrying around resentment or bad vibes.

"So if someone does you wrong, multiple times, then we're done here. You're your own worst enemy. I've tried to help and now I'm a target? Nope... No thanks... I'm off the bus. My attitude is 'Get it out! Throw it in the trash where it belongs.' Move on and forget 'em! That is really where the song is coming from."

The single, which will be a part of a full-length album to be released later in the year, came together very quickly in March 2024 after a trip back to Kotzen's hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.

"It has been quite a while since I have released new solo music and I feel very fulfilled to have come to a place where I've got new music I believe in," continues Kotzen. "Although I find myself writing all the time not always do I feel compelled to share the work. When the story for 'Cheap Shots' came to me I knew I had the perfect lead track to follow up where I left off from my previous record."

"Of course I'm thrilled to be able to say I've got a new song for you but I'm equally overjoyed to announce the upcoming live dates. In fact, the timing is perfect as we embark on an extensive European tour in June which will end in the UK on July 13th at London's Islington Assembly Hall. And these dates will most likely spill into a North American Fall tour as well."

Ahead of Richie Kotzen's European tour he plays two warm up shows in Southern California in mid-May.

USA

Fri, MAY 17 The Canyon Montclair, Montclair, CA

Sat, MAY 18 The Canyon Agoura Hills, Agoura Hills, CA

EUROPE

Tue, JUN 4 Batschkapp, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Wed, JUN 5 Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

Thu, JUN 6 Rosenhof GmbH, Osnabrück, Germany

Sat, JUN 8 Sweden Rock Festival 2024, Sölvesborg, Sweden

Sun, JUN 9 Pumpehuset, København, Denmark

Tue, JUN 11 Victory Podium, Alkmaar, Netherlands

Wed, JUN 12 Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Oberhausen, Germany

Thu, JUN 13 Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands

Fri, JUN 14 Le Forum, Vaureal, France

Sun, JUN 16 Sala Riviera, Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)

Mon, JUN 17 La Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain

Thu, JUN 20 Rock Imperium Festival 2024, Cartagena, Spain

Sat, JUN 22 Crossroad, Angoulins, France

Mon, JUN 24 Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany

Tue, JUN 25 Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany

Wed, JUN 26 F-Haus, Jena, Germany

Fri, JUN 28 Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

Sat, JUN 29 Amphiteatre, Sokolov, Czechia

Sun, JUN 30 Charita Olomouc, Olomouc 9, Czechia

Mon, JUL 1 Collosseum Club, Košice I, Slovakia

Thu, JUL 4 Durer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

Fri, JUL 5 Majestic Music Club, Bratislava I, Slovakia

Sat JUL 6 Metal Park 2024, Romano D'ezzelino, Italy

Sun, JUL 7 Dynamo, Zürich, Switzerland

Wed, JUL 10 Limelight, Belfast, United Kingdom

Thu, JUL 11 Opium Live, Dublin 8, Ireland

Sat, JUL 13 Islington Assembly Hall, London, United Kingdom

