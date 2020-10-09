Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will host a virtual Halloween Storytime event on Airbnb on October 21st. The rocker will join fans and families online for a read-along hour featuring a variety of characters in full costume.
Ten families (children age 6+) will have the opportunity to participate, with tickets costing $100 each and all proceeds going to North Star Reach, a barrier-free, fully accessible, medical specialty camp that provides life-changing camp experiences for children with significant health challenges and their families, all at no charge.
"Love a good scare? Me too," says Alice. "With Halloween all but canceled, we'll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know - the Internet.
"Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We'll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants - all of my favorite things, really. And we'll do it in full costume.
"It'll be a scary good time. (And suitable for children ages 6+ with an appetite for fright.)" Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Alice Cooper Reunites With Desmond Child For New 'Masterpiece'
Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup
Alice Cooper To Host Virtual Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp Master Class
Alice Cooper Does Not Foresee Retiring From Music
Alice Cooper Wanted To Tell Hopeful Other Side With New Song
Alice Cooper Releases 'Don't Give Up' Single and Video
Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video
Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit
Slash Featured On Debut Of Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song 'My Way Soon'- Tool's Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 After Effects- Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen- Rammstein- more
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Rammstein Confirm Studio Return
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Def Leppard Release Live Video For Hits Vegas Preview