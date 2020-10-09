Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will host a virtual Halloween Storytime event on Airbnb on October 21st. The rocker will join fans and families online for a read-along hour featuring a variety of characters in full costume.

Ten families (children age 6+) will have the opportunity to participate, with tickets costing $100 each and all proceeds going to North Star Reach, a barrier-free, fully accessible, medical specialty camp that provides life-changing camp experiences for children with significant health challenges and their families, all at no charge.

"Love a good scare? Me too," says Alice. "With Halloween all but canceled, we'll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know - the Internet.

"Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We'll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants - all of my favorite things, really. And we'll do it in full costume.

"It'll be a scary good time. (And suitable for children ages 6+ with an appetite for fright.)" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

