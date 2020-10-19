Neil Young Previews Archives Volume 2 Package

(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing a trailer and an unboxing video for the November 20 release of the second volume in his ongoing archive series. The limited edition 10-disc package "Vol. II (1972-1976)" - available exclusively via the Neil Young Archives site - delivers 131 tracks in chronological order from the rocker's 1970s output.

The set mixes a number of previously-unreleased songs alongside new unreleased versions of material, including the recently-issued trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night' record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things.

Volume 2's arrival will be bookended by a pair of live records with Crazy Horse, including the November 6 release of a 2003 concert recording, "Return To Greendale", and the December 6 issue of a 1990 club show, "Way Down In The Rust Bucket." Watch the trailer and unboxing video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

