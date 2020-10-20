Singled Out: Devin Kirtz's Best Friends

Devin Kirtz recently released his new single "Best Friends and to celebrate we asked Devin to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

I wrote my newest single, "Best Friends," at one of my best friends/manager Aaron Johnson's bachelor party in Mexico. My wife was born and raised in Mexico, and "Best Friends" is a love song.... that is not about her at all! Sorry! For the first time ever, I wrote a love song to myself.

Not gonna lie, I ate a weed brownie, and things started going dark for a second. I looked in the mirror and told myself, "We are gonna get through this together," and within 10 minutes of that moment, I was on a GOOD ONE and started writing "Best Friends."

The day that I got back to LA from Mexico, I met up with (producers/writers) Duck Leary, Joel Adams, and Derek Fuhrmann and recorded the track at Derek's house in the Hollywood hills.

The second we started tracking the song, we knew that we had something special. I feel like the world needs a self-love song now more than ever. So turn it up loud, give yourself a hug, and let this song be the one good thing about 2020. Love y'all!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and grab the single here

Related Stories





More Devin Kirtz News



