Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup

Foo Fighters, The Killers, Post Malone and Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks are just some of the big name stars who will be playing tribute to late rock legend Tom Petty later this week.

A virtual edition of the annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash will be taking place this Friday, October 23rd with a free, six hour long show that will feature some of Tom's friends and fans performing his hit songs and making testimonial tributes in honor of what would have been his 70th birthday this week.

In addition to the previously mentioned artists, the special will also feature Chris Stapleton, Norah Jones, The Raconteurs, Jason Isbell, a very special performance by Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench and many more.

Things will kick off with an audio broadcast on the SiriusXM Tom Petty channel from 4:30 to 7 PM EST, followed by a video stream from Petty's official website and Amazon Music's Twitch channel from 7 to 9:30 PM EST.

Related Stories

Tom Petty 'Leave Virginia Alone' Video Released

Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum Covers Tom Petty Classic

Tom Petty Expanded Wildflowers Collections Coming

Tom Petty Estate Giving Away Unreleased Song

Unreleased Tom Petty Demo Streaming Online

All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online





More Tom Petty News



