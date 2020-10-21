Foo Fighters, The Killers, Post Malone and Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks are just some of the big name stars who will be playing tribute to late rock legend Tom Petty later this week.
A virtual edition of the annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash will be taking place this Friday, October 23rd with a free, six hour long show that will feature some of Tom's friends and fans performing his hit songs and making testimonial tributes in honor of what would have been his 70th birthday this week.
In addition to the previously mentioned artists, the special will also feature Chris Stapleton, Norah Jones, The Raconteurs, Jason Isbell, a very special performance by Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench and many more.
Things will kick off with an audio broadcast on the SiriusXM Tom Petty channel from 4:30 to 7 PM EST, followed by a video stream from Petty's official website and Amazon Music's Twitch channel from 7 to 9:30 PM EST.
Tom Petty 'Leave Virginia Alone' Video Released
Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online
Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum Covers Tom Petty Classic
Tom Petty Expanded Wildflowers Collections Coming
Tom Petty Estate Giving Away Unreleased Song
Unreleased Tom Petty Demo Streaming Online
All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity
Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released
Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online
Foo Fighters Lead Tom Petty Birthday Bash Lineup- Ghost Reveal New Album Plans- Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial- The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting- more
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup
Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial
The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting For One Tour Only
Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'
Singled Out: Steal The Day's Norway
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single