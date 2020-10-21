Singled Out: Steal The Day's Norway

Orlando pop punk newcomers, Steal The Day, just released a new single and video called "Norway" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Noah, drummer, recalls being on a Modern Baseball listening binge in the weeks prior to writing the instrumental for "Norway." "I took a lot of influence from Modern Baseball in terms of structure."
The band recalls sitting down together with the initial idea and coming up with the idea for the bit-crushed bass intro, the electronic bridge, and the sick breakdown riff.
Once the instruments were complete, Jesse sat to start working on lyrics. "I try to write from my own experiences and feelings as much as possible. The lyrics of the verses express feelings of frustration with achieving personal dreams, struggles with mental health, and pushing forward constantly. The chorus is about everyone in society taking a moment of silence to let cooler heads prevail in these turbulent times. Our personal lives are hard enough without turning on each other and tearing one another apart."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
