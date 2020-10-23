Singled Out: Vessel Of Light's Last Ride

Doom rockers Vessel of Light just released their new album "Last Ride" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Dan Lorenzo to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

The new Vessel Of Light album is called Last Ride and Last Ride was our first single and video from the album. Lyrically it's a cry for help. "I keep trying to tell you I'm not alright, but you wouldn't listen to save your life".

I write all of our music, but Nathan writes all of our lyrics and melody lines. I'm a Catholic and Nathan is a Satanist. When we first started writing together I told him he couldn't write "Satan lyrics". I told him I was a fan of the TV show Forensic Files and Nathan writes horror lyrics for Vessel Of Light. Nathan is a great guy and he is certainly not glorifying murder. I must acknowledge that even though I am a "Nice Catholic boy" my favorite movies are Goodfellas, No Country For Old Men and The Godfather and The Exorcist. I love reading books on serial killers and watching shows about them. Nathan's lyrics actually used to...concern me a bit, but they are so damn clever if you read them. In Last Ride the killer in the song is pleading for help. It's really dark, but there's a mental health aspect to it. The video is made to look like a television show. Like a true crime show. This guy Jason Stewart did an amazing job with it and Nathan came up with some cool concepts for Last Ride.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

