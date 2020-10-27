Tom Petty Returns To US Top 10 With 'Wildflowers' Reissue

(hennemusic) Tom Petty has returned to the US Top 10 with the newly-released expanded reissue of his 1994 album, "Wildflowers." According to Billboard, the project re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 5 - a new peak - after selling 44,000 equivalent album units.

"Wildflowers" also returns to the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart at No. 1, its first week atop the list (the chart began in January of 2006). While Petty originally wrote and recorded the project as a double album, his record label convinced him to trim it back to a single record; the 2020 reissue features the long-awaited second, unreleased half of the set - named "All The Rest", which delivers ten tunes from the original recording sessions that were left off the singer's second solo record.

Petty passed away in October of 2017 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. Watch the "You Don't Know How It Feels" video here.

