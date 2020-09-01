Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum Covers Tom Petty Classic

Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum has released a video stream of his cover of the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down".

He had this to say, "I made this video in the desert near Pioneertown after speaking with my good friends and partners in Brazil. Brazil is like a second home to me and I traveled there often before the pandemic to work on projects with my company @sthorm.io.

"Since then we have moved our @viralcure.global project into working on COVID-19 and supporting @hospitalhcfmusp. We started the crowd funding space and raised much needed funds to help with the situation and medical supplies.

"Please support if you can. We're all in this together more than ever. I call this band The Matts as I recorded and sang all the parts myself at @escape w @chadshlosser recording and mixing... except slide by #RandyRayMitchell ..thank you @kristabri for shooting it and @lucas_snatch for the edit and all the doctors and nurses on the front lines @hospitalhcfmusp that appear in the video." Watch the video here.





