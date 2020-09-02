Seether And Amy Lee Duet Covered by Beneath My Sins

Beneath My Sins have released a video for their cover of the Seether and Amy Lee duet 'Broken' that features Emma Elvaston and Cement Botz alongside Chronosfear's Filippo Tezza.
The group had the following to say about the collaboration, "We are very happy to present our first cover 'made in Beneath My Sins' featuring Filippo Tezza from Chronosfear!
"Song chosen by Emma because thanks to Evanescence, she took her first steps in the metal world more than 15 years ago! Enjoy!" Watch the video below:
