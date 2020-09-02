Singled Out: Tension Rising's Doomsayer

New York City hard rockers Tension Rising just released their new album "Penubra" and to celebrate we asked frontman/rhythm guitarist Chris Garrigan to tell us about the song "Doomsayer". Here is the story:

Doomsayer is a song essentially about the end of days. A bleak viewpoint of the world around us from one man who stands in the midst of absolute chaos.

As he observes what transpires around him, he confronts a "fortune teller" of sorts. In history we know these individuals as "soothsayers". These individuals have been told to us to foresee the future and what lies ahead for us all.

This particular "soothsayer" is categorically what we sought out to portray as a "Doomsayer", a fortune teller of inevitable doom; the speaker of demise as it were.

Our protagonist pleads with the doomsayer to tell him what lies in store for humanity. What shall happen to the human race during this time of death, decay, and turmoil?

Our Doomsayer clearly speaks to him, "I see no hope for you now".

Fate has extended out its hand and pulled the rug out from under our very feet.

**We wanted this song to just be a story with very graphic imagery. At the time we were toying with other song ideas with similar concepts for dark song writing and we noticed all the madness around us. For those who believe in such things, you would be pressed to think that these were "end times". That sparked the idea of creating this hellish world of the "Doomsayer".

