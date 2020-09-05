.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-05-2020

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a music video for their new single 'Son Of A Gun'. The track comes from their forthcoming album "We're the Bastards," which is set to hit stores on November 13th.

The legendary Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell, had this to say about the new track, "We're really excited to announce the release of our new single 'Son Of A Gun', it will blow your head off!"

Frontman Neil Starr had this to say about the new album, "It's definitely great to know that we have an audience now. We know there are people that want to hear it, but the truth is that we just had fun with it.

"Once again, we made the record we wanted to make and it's been really exciting. It was awesome to take our minds off everything and just concentrate on recording a kick ass album for the fans to enjoy". Watch the video below:


