'That Thing You Do!' Singer Mike Viola Recalls Tragedy With 'Creeper'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-16-2020

Mike Viola has released a stream of his new single, "Creeper," which was inspired by the death of a close friend, and comes from his forthcoming album "Godmuffin" (Out December 11th).

Apart from singing the title song to the Tom Hanks film, "That Thing You Do!," Viola is also known for his work with Panic! At The Disco, Mandy Moore, Jenny Lewis, Ondara, Matt Nathanson and Fall Out Boy.

Mike had this to say about his new single, "I wrote 'Creeper' the morning I got the news my close friend died. He was my age. Now he can't make music. I still can. I can still spend my time looking for the secret cause, the next new song, even when it feels too late, 'cause I still have time." Stream the song below:




