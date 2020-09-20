Armor For Sleep Release Video From Anniversary Release

Armor For Sleep have released a music video for their track "Always A Wish". The song comes from the group's brand new "What To Do When You Are Dead 15th Anniversary Edition".

Frontman Ben Jorgensen had this to say, "We are very excited to include some previously unreleased b-sides on the deluxe 15 year anniversary vinyl pressing of What To Do When You Are Dead.

"The b-sides we chose to include were demos written and recorded around the same time as the album that we never got to formally polish and fully produce for one reason or another.

"After a certain amount of time we shelved the songs from this particular era in our history, but over the years we've listened back to some of them and thought that one day it would be cool to share them with the people who were fans of the album.

We think these extra songs might share some of the same DNA as the songs on the album itself, and we hope they might evoke a similar sense of nostalgia in listeners who might be listening back to the album.

"We also chose to include some early demos of songs that we wound up re-recording for our first two albums for any of our fans who are interested in rough/early recordings."



The band has also shared the dates for the rescheduled What To Do When You Are Dead 15th Anniversary Tour, which will now be kicking off on May 7th of next year. See the dates, the tracklisting and watch the new video below:

What To Do When You Are Dead 15th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

01. Car Underwater

02. The Truth About Heaven

03. Remember To Feel Real

04. Awkward Last Words

05. Stay On The Ground

06. A Quick Little Flight

07. The More You Talk The Less I Hear

08. Basement Ghost Singing

09. Walking At Night, Alone

10. I Have Been Right All Along

11. The End Of A Fraud

12. Who's Gonna Lie To You

13. Always A Wish

14. Curse Into A Blessing

15. Standing Alone

16. Never Had The Chance

17. Car Underwater (Demo)

18. The Truth About Heaven (Demo)

19. Stay On The Ground (Demo)

20. Dream To Make-Believe (Demo)

21. All Warm (Demo)

22. Slip Like Space (Demo)



Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/7/21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5/13/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

5/14/21 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

5/15/21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

6/10/21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

6/11/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

6/12/21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall (NEW VENUE)

6/17/21 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

7/15/21 - Dallas, TX - Dada

7/16/21 - Austin, TX - The Parish (NEW VENUE)

7/17/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

7/22/21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7/23/21 - Chicago, IL - Metro

7/24/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

8/05/21 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre (NEW VENUE)

8/06/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Hell Stage

8/07/21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East (RETURN TO ORIGINAL VENUE)

8/20/21 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

8/21/21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

