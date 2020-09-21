Kingdom Of Giants Share Their 'Blue Dream'

Kingdom of Giants have released a visualizer for their new track "Blue Dream." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Passenger," which is set to be released on October 16th.

The band the following to say about the release of the new track, "We are excited to announce our new single, 'Blue Dream' featuring our good friend Michael Barr.

"10 years ago we shared the stage together on both our first ever tours and it feels like a very full circle moment to finally have him on one of our songs, especially one of our favorite tracks." Watch the video below:

