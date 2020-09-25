.

F**k The Facts Streaming First New Song In Five Years

Keavin Wiggins | 09-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

F**k The Facts Streaming First New Song In Five Years

F**k The Facts are streaming their first new track in five years. The song is entitled "Pleine Noirceur" and it is the title track to the group's forthcoming album, which is due November 20th.

The band had this to say about the new album, "We took a long break before working on this album, I feel like it's a collection of bits and pieces; old and new, short and long.

"It's us working back into the groove, just in time for a pandemic. This album also could have easily been 3 EPs, you really have to listen to the whole thing in order to fully enjoy it. It opens the door for what is next."

Stream the song and see the new album's tracklisting below:

Pleine Noirceur tracklisting:


01. Doubt, Fear Neglect
02. Ailleurs
03. Pleine Noirceur
04. Aube
05. Sans Lumiere
06. Sans Racines
07. Everything I Love Is Ending
08. A Dying Light
09. Dropping Like Flies
10. L'abandon
11. An Ending
12. _cide




Related Stories


F**k The Facts Streaming First New Song In Five Years



More F The Facts News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19- Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Single 'Ghosts'- more

Reviews

The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

advertisement
Latest News

Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Single 'Ghosts'

Sammy Hagar Jams Wabo Classic For Lockdown Sessions

F**k The Facts Streaming First New Song In Five Years

Singled Out: Brother Firetribe's Chariot Of Fire

The Revivalists' David Shaw Reveals His First Solo Singles

TesseracT Expand Ashe O'Hara Era Album For Deluxe Reissue