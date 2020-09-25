F**k The Facts are streaming their first new track in five years. The song is entitled "Pleine Noirceur" and it is the title track to the group's forthcoming album, which is due November 20th.
The band had this to say about the new album, "We took a long break before working on this album, I feel like it's a collection of bits and pieces; old and new, short and long.
"It's us working back into the groove, just in time for a pandemic. This album also could have easily been 3 EPs, you really have to listen to the whole thing in order to fully enjoy it. It opens the door for what is next."
Stream the song and see the new album's tracklisting below:
Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19- Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Single 'Ghosts'- more
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19
Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price
Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Single 'Ghosts'
Sammy Hagar Jams Wabo Classic For Lockdown Sessions
F**k The Facts Streaming First New Song In Five Years
Singled Out: Brother Firetribe's Chariot Of Fire
The Revivalists' David Shaw Reveals His First Solo Singles
TesseracT Expand Ashe O'Hara Era Album For Deluxe Reissue