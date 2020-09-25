F**k The Facts Streaming First New Song In Five Years

F**k The Facts are streaming their first new track in five years. The song is entitled "Pleine Noirceur" and it is the title track to the group's forthcoming album, which is due November 20th.

The band had this to say about the new album, "We took a long break before working on this album, I feel like it's a collection of bits and pieces; old and new, short and long.

"It's us working back into the groove, just in time for a pandemic. This album also could have easily been 3 EPs, you really have to listen to the whole thing in order to fully enjoy it. It opens the door for what is next."

Stream the song and see the new album's tracklisting below:

Pleine Noirceur tracklisting:

01. Doubt, Fear Neglect02. Ailleurs03. Pleine Noirceur04. Aube05. Sans Lumiere06. Sans Racines07. Everything I Love Is Ending08. A Dying Light09. Dropping Like Flies10. L'abandon11. An Ending12. _cide

