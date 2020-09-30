AC/DC Confirm Reunited Band Lineup

AC/DC continue to tease fans by rolling out updates ones by one and the latest update included a photograph showing the reunited lineup of the band under the words "PWR/UP".
The photograph shows original lead guitarist Angus Young, frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bass player Cliff Williams, along with rhythm guitarist Steve Young.
Johnson was forced to pull out of the band's Rock Or Bust Tour over the rise of suffering permanent hearing loss and was replaced on the trek by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.
Rudd was removed from the band after he was convicted of criminal charges and sentenced to home detention in New Zealand back in 2015. The band recruited former drummer Chris Slade to play on the Rock Or Bust Tour.
Bassist Cliff Williams shared his intention to retire following the tour, but now the lineup, including Steven Young who replaced the late Malcolm Young, are back together.
Speculation is that they are preparing to announce a new album and possible tour. Several members of the band were reportedly spotted near Warehouse Studios in Vancouver two years ago, which fueled rumors that they were working on a new album.
The band started teasing fans earlier this week, first by sharing a neon glowing lightning bolt from their logo, followed up by the "PWR/UP" imagery on a new website and a promotion for a newsletter.
On Tuesday (September 29th) they revealed the new band photo, with the band's name and "PWR/UP" on the top and a lineup listing on it.
