Pet Shop Boys Release New Album 'Nonetheless'

(Warner Records) Iconic British Duo Pet Shop Boys release their highly anticipated new album Nonetheless via Parlophone. It's the duo's first with producer James Ford, who has also worked with artists including Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur, The Last Dinner Party and Simian Mobile Disco.

Nonetheless features 10 brand-new tracks, recorded and mixed in London last year. The music is both uplifting and reflective, mixing electronics, live instruments and orchestral arrangements.

Pet Shop Boys will play an exclusive club show at London's KOKO on May 26 before touring the UK and Europe this summer, including 5 sold-out nights at the Royal Opera House.

Pet Shop Boys spoke about the creative process around the record: "We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album."

"It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music. James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times and the final result is a record we're very proud of."

Nonetheless tracklisting:

LONELINESS

FEEL

WHY AM I DANCING?

NEW LONDON BOY

DANCING STAR

A NEW BOHEMIA

THE SCHLAGER HIT PARADE

THE SECRET OF HAPPINESS

BULLET FOR NARCISSUS

LOVE IS THE LAW

Related Stories

Pet Shop Boys Stream New Song 'Dancing Star'

Soft Cell And Pet Shop Boys Team Up For 'Purple Zone'

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour

Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Classic

News > Pet Shop Boys