Alice Cooper Adds Spring Tour Leg

Spring Tour poster

Alice Cooper is not slowing down with promoting his latest album "Detroit Stories". He has announced the addition of a new spring leg to his 2022 tour plans.

Buckcherry have signed on to support for most of the dates for the new leg that is set to kick off on March 18th in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino, they will be joining the trek the next night in Hanover, MD.

KISS legend Ace Frehley will be taking over as support for the final two stops on the tour on April 22nd in Reno, NV at the Grand Sierra Resort and April 23rd in Paso Robles, CA at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre. See the dates below:





Previously Announced Dates

1/27 - Windsor, ON -The Colosseum At Caesar's1/28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center1/29 -Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater1/31 -Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center2/3 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre2/4 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center2/5 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre2/7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall2/8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live2/9-2/14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise

Spring Tour Leg

3/18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino3/19 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel3/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall3/22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center3/23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza3/25 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre3/26 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall3/27 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre3/29 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center3/30 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre3/31 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center4/2 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom4/3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion4/4 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena4/6 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center4/7 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center4/9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre4/10 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place4/12 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium4/14 - Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena4/15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center4/16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre4/19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall4/20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall4/22 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort4/23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

