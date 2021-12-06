Alice Cooper Adds Spring Tour Leg

Alice Cooper is not slowing down with promoting his latest album "Detroit Stories". He has announced the addition of a new spring leg to his 2022 tour plans.
Buckcherry have signed on to support for most of the dates for the new leg that is set to kick off on March 18th in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino, they will be joining the trek the next night in Hanover, MD.
KISS legend Ace Frehley will be taking over as support for the final two stops on the tour on April 22nd in Reno, NV at the Grand Sierra Resort and April 23rd in Paso Robles, CA at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre. See the dates below:
