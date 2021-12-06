.

Alice Cooper Adds Spring Tour Leg

Keavin Wiggins | 12-06-2021

Spring Tour poster

Alice Cooper is not slowing down with promoting his latest album "Detroit Stories". He has announced the addition of a new spring leg to his 2022 tour plans.

Buckcherry have signed on to support for most of the dates for the new leg that is set to kick off on March 18th in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino, they will be joining the trek the next night in Hanover, MD.

KISS legend Ace Frehley will be taking over as support for the final two stops on the tour on April 22nd in Reno, NV at the Grand Sierra Resort and April 23rd in Paso Robles, CA at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre. See the dates below:

Previously Announced Dates


1/27 - Windsor, ON -The Colosseum At Caesar's
1/28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center
1/29 -Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
1/31 -Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
2/3 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
2/4 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
2/5 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
2/7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
2/8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
2/9-2/14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise

Spring Tour Leg


3/18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
3/19 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
3/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall
3/22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
3/23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
3/25 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
3/26 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
3/27 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre
3/29 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
3/30 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
3/31 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
4/2 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
4/3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
4/4 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena
4/6 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
4/7 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
4/9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
4/10 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place
4/12 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
4/14 - Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena
4/15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center
4/16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre
4/19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
4/20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
4/22 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
4/23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

